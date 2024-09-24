Tea Gardens Women’s Bowling Club



GREATER Newcastle Bowls Women’s Pennants 2024 commenced on Tuesday 13th August and finished on Thursday 12th September, unfortunately neither TGWBC Grade 2 or Grade 3 teams made it through to the Post Sectional Finals this season. During this time there was very little social bowls played due to the weather and a shortage of bowlers, thankfully things are now back to normal.

Tuesday 17th September: Format for play 3 games 3 bowls Triples 18 ends. On the 5th end Carolyn Fredericks, Maryanne Cuss and Lynda Richards were 11 v Sheila Rattray, Ingrid Luck and Jean Glover 0. Lynda’s team continued to dominate this match winning 25 to 9. Lorraine Murphy, Robyn Webster and Dale Winter on the 4th end were tied 5 all bowling against Precy Swaddling, Sandra Leisemann and Bette Saillard over the next 5 ends Dale’s team scored 9 points Bette’s ladies nil, the score now 14 v 5, with 10 ends left to bowl the game could still have gone either way but Dale’s team held on to their lead winning by 8 shots 21 v 13. Lyn Nightingale, Sheril Johnson and Bev Harrington had a close contest v Vicki McMillan, Dot Dallas and Judi Polak, Bev’s team victors 15 v 14. The winners on the day winning with the lowest score were Lyn, Sheril and Bev. Dot Dallas was the lucky raffle winner many thanks to The Garden Eatery for donating the raffle prize.

Wednesday 18th September: Four teams from TGWBC headed to Bulahdelah Bowling Club to compete in their Annual Queen of the Mountain Competition. Our best performing team was Kay Berczelly, Maryanne Cuss and Jane Uff having 2 wins, coming fourth and just missing out on some prize money by 2 points. Two teams had a win and a loss and the other a draw and a loss, well done to all.

Thursday 19th September: Not many bowlers today hence just 2 games of 3 bowls Triples 12 ends played. Results as follows Kris MacDonald, Gay Pezet and Bette Saillard 11 v Precy Swaddling, Lynne Green and Bev Harrington 9. With just 4 ends left to bowl Lyn Nightingale, Sandra Leisemann and Jean Glover were 11 v Lynda Richards, Christine Fossey and Dale Winter 0 thankfully Dale’s team managed to win the next 3 ends, ultimately losing by 6 shots 13 v 7. The winners on the day winning with the lowest margin were Kris, Gay and Bette.

Coming events: TGWBC Major Singles Championship commences Tuesday 1st October.

By Lynda RICHARDS