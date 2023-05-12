All roads lead to the royal for Bowraville students

A SUCCESSFUL application from Bowraville Central School (BCS) provided an all expenses paid trip for 20 very lucky students to attend the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

‘All Roads to the Royal’ is a program offering a unique experience of the Sydney Royal Easter Show to students in years 7-12.



Hosted by the Royal Agricultural Society (RAS) Youth Group, All Roads to the Royal is a fully-funded four-day trip (transport, accommodation and meals) with exclusive behind-the-scenes tours and access to RAS officials and industry leaders.

The program is designed to address the disproportionate access to the Show for geographically isolated rural students and expose them to world class competitions and hopes to drive young people towards careers in which they contribute to rural Australia.

The BCS group got to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity in the recent school holidays.

On Day 1, the students were welcomed to the Show by the RAS Youth Group, enjoying dinner with students from Tottenham Central School before the night’s entertainment began.

“There were screams of delight as motocross riders performed one hand ‘supermans’ and looks of amazement as the thunder of a thousand hooves performed in the main arena,” said BCS Ag Teacher Lori Wilson.

“Lyndsey Douglas, the show ring announcer, welcomed ‘Bowraville Central School’ to the show on the PA to a packed arena.

“The nightly entertainment concluded with the most epic fireworks program that any of the group had ever seen.

“It was truly spectacular and left students excited for the next two days,” Lori said.

On Day 2 the students attended different pavilions to speak to event councillors and meet different producers, judges, and event organisers.

Students got an up close and personal sheep shearing lesson, participated in a junior auctioneering program, walked through the poultry pavilion, and cuddled up to some baby pigs.

Students then found out about the long-standing traditions and the role of the ‘Green Coats’ in escorting all the horse riders to their events, helping with nervous and problem horses and ensuring that the events stayed on schedule.

Students then met the Ring Master and were treated to a walk down onto the main arena.

“Some of our students were interviewed by Lyndsey Douglas and were seen and heard on the big screen,” Lori said.

On Day 3 the group had early access to the Farmyard Nursery where they got to pat and play with lambs, goats, donkeys, highland cows, ducks, and geese.

It was then time to watch the daily milking and go behind the scenes with local dairy farmers, Michael and Julie Moore, from Meadow Vale Guernseys, who were at the show to parade and present their cattle for judging.

“Students explored HQ and went behind the scenes again to look at how security and emergency services work together to ensure the safety of all patrons and exhibitors at the show,” Lori said.

“They met a woodchopper who explained how the wood chop events work.”

Students then met alpaca breeders who put students to task to race alpacas around a set course.

“Many laughs were had and nobody got spat on even though the threat was real.

“The district displays were amazing.

“The time and effort that is put into these is jaw-dropping.”

Lori offered huge thanks to the RAS Youth Group for offering and running this program and to Megan Cochrane from BCS for applying year after year to the program.