Andrews shows promise as Ryan Yates takes Saturday golf win



THE top score in the Gloucester Tyre & Auto sponsored event at the Gloucester Golf Club on Saturday 11 January was turned in by Ryan Yates with wins also accruing to Shane Crichton, Mitch Andrews and Karen Howarth.

The event was an Individual Stableford across three grades for the men players and one for women.

After the heavy rain of the previous three days the course looked in great condition even if it was playing a little heavy on the day.

The winner in A grade was Shane Crichton by virtue of his 37 points and a multiple count back ahead of Greg West and Jamie Andrews.

In B grade, the steadily improving Mitch Andrews headed the grade also with 37 points while Ryan Yates in C grade turned in the top score of the day with his 39 points; the leading player among the women was Karen Howarth also scoring 37 points.

Balls were won by Ryan Yates 39, Shane Crichton, Greg West, Jami Andrews, Mitch Andrews and Karen Howarth 37, Ben Veitch and Mark Stone 36 and Geoff Reynolds 35.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Shane Crichton, 76 cm, in A grade, and Laurence Smith, 528 cm, in C grade. At the 6th and 15th holes the three grades and women golfers were represented by Greg West, Mitch Andrews, Ryan Yates and Karen Howarth; they finished 195 cm, 453 cm, 435 cm and 502 cm from the hole respectively.

The long drive trophies at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Dave Parish in A grade, John Parish in B grade, and Lawrence Smith C grade; the long drive for the club’s women golfers was won, again, by Dale Rabbett.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 10 January was won by Graeme Marsh with 18 points; balls were won by Craig McLeod and Rod Burrows 17 and by Paul Blanch and Ken Kelly 16 on a count back from the field.

On Saturday 18 January the Lower North Coast District Golf Association will sponsor an Individual Stableford, and the following Saturday Graeme Marsh and D&B Plumbing will sponsor a Four Ball Better Ball Stableford.

By Peter WILDBLOOD