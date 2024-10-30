C.ex Coffs Bowls Club Report



CONSISTENCY Singles and plenty of Social Bowls was the focus for October. Di De La Cruz and Ardis Ellsmore were our finalists in Consistency Singles, with Di finishing off her year very nicely with a win. CONGRATULATIONS TO BOTH PLAYERS, well done.

Tuesday 1st October: Consistency Singles: Di De La Cruz through on a forfeit; Sue Wilson d Dot Heron 150-134; Chris Irvine d Jeanette Kutz 150-128; Ardis Ellsmore d Mary Buckley 150-128.

Social: Jen Armstrong, Di De La Cruz d Rosemary Williams, Joan Griffin.

Thursday 3rd October: Consistency Singles: Di De La Cruz d Sue Wilson 150-120; Ardis Ellsmore d Chris Irvine 150-118. Social: Liz Ann Jeffery, Joce Landrey, Laine Down, Dot Heron d Liz Ann Jeffery(s), Jen Armstrong, Jan Appleton, Rosemary Williams

Tuesday 8th October: Consistency Singles Final: Di De La Cruz d Ardis Ellsmore 150-118. Social: Jen Armstrong, John Agst, Jeanette Kutz d Jen Armstrong(s), Joce Landrey, Dot Heron 25-13; Laine Down, Graham Cowell d Liz Ann Jeffery, Sue Wilson 21-15.

Thursday 10th October: Joce Landrey, Laine Down, Joan Griffin d Jim Down, Chris Irvine, Jeanette Kutz 13-10; Robyn Groundwater, Sue Wilson d Jen Armstrong, Mary Buckley 21-9.

Tuesday 15th October: Laine Down, Ardis Ellsmore, Dot Heron d Liz Ann Jeffery, Robyn Groundwater, Graham Cowell 24-17; Beryl Foster, Joan Griffin, Jan Appleton d Beryl Foster(s), Angela Fryer, Mary Buckley 25-13; Joce Landrey, Rosemary Williams, Jeanette Kutz d Jen Armstrong, Margaret Stocks, Sue Wilson 33-14.

Thursday 17th October: Angela Fryer, Di De La Cruz d Laine Down, Dot Heron 16-10; Jim Down, Robyn Groundwater d Joce Landrey, Joan Griffin 18-16; Jen Armstrong, Jan Appleton, Mary Buckley d Maureen Cotsell, Chris Irvine, Jeanette Kutz 15-11.

Tuesday 22nd October: Margaret Stocks, Joan Griffin, Jeanette Kutz d Margaret Stocks(s), Lorraine Morrissey, Dot Heron 25-10; Angela Fryer, Robyn Groundwater, Sue Wilson d Joce Landrey, Jan Appleton, Graham Cowell 18-12; Chris Irvine, Mary Muller, Mary Buckley d Rosemary Williams, Laine Down, Di De La Cruz 16-13.

Thursday 24th October: Margaret Stocks, Chris Irvine, Dot Heron d Margaret Stocks(s), Robyn Groundwater, Sue Wilson 15-14; Jim Down, Di De La Cruz d Maureen Cotsell, Jeanette Kutz 15-12; Laine Down, Jan Appleton d Joce Landrey, Rosemary Williams 8-6.

By Mary BUCKLEY