Camden Haven female rugby league players step up to representative level



AS the local football season reaches its climax a new chapter begins for the region’s representative players.

Among those players are Jessica Palmer and Jayme Averillo from the Laurieton Stingrays women’s side, who have been selected to represent Wanderers Australia on their rugby league tour to the UK in October.

The Wanderers rugby league association is a platform for women looking to showcase their talent on the international stage.

This opportunity is open to all players from across Australia, providing them with a chance to compete at a high level and gain invaluable experience.

Palmer’s journey to the Wanderers began at a trial in Coffs Harbour for the NSW Combined High School (NSWCHS) Under 18s rugby league team, where she caught the eye of talent scouts.

Averillo on the other hand submitted an expression of interest (EOI) that ultimately led to selection after a thorough review of her season with the Stingrays.

Averillo’s talents don’t stop with rugby league however; she has also been selected in the Pacific Nomad Rugby 7s side visiting Tahiti for the prestigious Papeete International Sevens competition.

Meanwhile, the younger generation are also making their mark, with four players from the Camden Haven Eagles Under 15s girls tackle team earning spots in the North Coast Bulldogs’ RISE program.

Chloe Gaskin-Hogan, Baylis Brooks, Nadia Bligh and Kalai Collier will join the program, which serves as a crucial pathway for aspiring players looking to take their game beyond community sport and into the representative arena.

Chloe Gaskin-Hogan told News Of The Area (NOTA) she was “pretty stoked” when her selection was announced.

Camden Haven Eagles president Jarryd ‘Kiwi’ Gaskin said, “This is a massive achievement for the Eagles and Stingrays girls.

“The RISE program is a great opportunity for our girls to step up onto a bigger stage and let them experience what representative league is all about.”

