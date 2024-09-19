2NVR takes on nation’s best in Community Broadcasting Awards



NAMBUCCA Valley Radio (2NVR), the district’s volunteer-run community radio station, is once again making waves on the national stage, with two of its programs named as finalists in the prestigious Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) Awards.

After winning the Troy Garner Award for Best Program: Sports last year, the popular show ‘That’s a Wrap’ is back in contention for the same accolade this year.



With its high quality live broadcasts of many Group 2 rugby league games in 2024, including the finals series, it is not surprising That’s a Wrap has once again risen to finalist status in this highly competitive category.

The show has developed a strong listener base with its dynamic coverage and insightful commentary of local sports, and has attracted some high profile Australian sporting stars as guests.

Adding to the buzz at Nambucca Valley Radio, 2NVR’s Studio 3 Live has also been selected as a finalist in the Best Program: Music category.

Studio 3 Live has been recognised for its contribution to the local music scene, showcasing live performances from both emerging and established artists.

The show has become a hub for music lovers in the region, giving great exposure to a diverse mix of talented musicians with free live performances for both a studio and radio audience.

“We are incredibly proud of those that work so hard to produce both That’s a Wrap and Studio 3 Live and these nominations are a reflection of their commitment to bringing high-quality and engaging content to our listeners,” 2NVR Committee of Management President Luise Pearson-Bernoth told News Of The Area.

“I will be attending the CBAA Awards Ceremony in person on 19 October on the Gold Coast and I hope to be receiving the awards on behalf of these two great shows.”

The CBAA Awards celebrate the best in community radio across Australia and these two nominations demonstrate that 2NVR is continuing to deliver a high standard of broadcasting to the Nambucca Valley.

By Mick BIRTLES

