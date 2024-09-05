Cecil Whitney’s History Trove Rehomed



WHEN 82-year-old Cecil Whitney asked the Coffs community to help him rehouse his extensive collection of memorabilia, he had no idea he’d get over 100 phone calls and many interested visitors.

The former Coffs Harbour Museum manager told the News Of The Area in June that he wanted to give away his extensive and long-held collection to people who would appreciate it.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With boxes and filing cabinets filling the back of his property, the collection consisted mainly of books, newspapers, photographs and some artefacts.

First to respond were members of Coffs Harbour Museum who collected a few notable pieces.

Next was the president of Coffs Harbour District Family History Society Fiona Hulbert, whose particular interest was the old newspapers.

“The Society plans to scan the articles that relate to Coffs Harbour and make them available to members and visitors in our rooms,” Fiona told NOTA.

With the large volume of newspapers this process will take some time to complete.

“Items date from the 1920s, 1950s and 1960s, plus more recent articles, and there is some interesting reading among them.

“Who can remember when petrol rose to $1.13 a litre and how horrified we were at that price?

“Also evident across the newspapers is the recycling of issues that still haven’t been resolved to the satisfaction of residents.”

Several boxes of books about gardening were sent over to the Friends of Coffs Harbour Botanic Garden for their book sale in July.

Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour BookFest Coordinators Tony and Glen James were also stoked to have the opportunity to recycle some of Cecil’s book collection.

“By sharing them with new readers it not only gives each book a fresh start but also the opportunity to entertain a new generation of readers,” Glen said.

Historian Karen Filewood’s appointment with Cecil was a trip down memory lane.

“Having volunteered at Coffs museum with Cecil years ago, it was lovely to catch up with him again, both of us having a keen appreciation for history and the knowledge it brings,” she said.

“This is reflected in his collection, compiled over decades, and his generosity in offering it to the community.

“I’ve gained books on my favourite topics including Australian lighthouses, cemeteries and shipwrecks, as well as a beautiful volume entitled Documents That Shaped Australia.

“Other treasures include publications on Coffs’ local history, documents containing research notes, and original memoirs, all useful for academic and professional research, including my history column in NOTA.”

Various organisations interested in medical books and children’s books also got in touch with Cecil, as did local school teachers who left with magazines.

Phone calls even came from America where the surname Whitney is common.

“Nearly every state in America has something with the Whitney name in it; lakes, mountains, national parks and a couple of airports”, Cecil said.

He thanked Rodger Pryce who introduced him to NOTA to share his story and his trove.

“It means a lot to me to see things going to good homes. It’s taken me back and has kept me busy for a few weeks.”

By Andrea FERRARI

