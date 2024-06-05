Coffs Harbour to host Rugby Union Junior State Championships this weekend



SOME of the state’s best junior rugby union players are set to clash in Coffs Harbour over the June long weekend.

The Coffs Harbour Crusaders Junior Rugby Union Club are hosting this year’s NSW Junior Rugby Union Under 16s State Championships.

The big three days of rugby will be held at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on 8-10 June.

The event will see 32 boys and girls teams from across NSW competing for NSW Country and State Championships, as well as selection to City and Country teams.

The State Championships will feature four games at once being played simultaneously, side by side over the three days.

The Mid North Coast teams who will contest the State Championships are made up mostly of Coffs Harbour Snappers and SCU Marlins juniors.

Mid North Coast Under 16s Boys coach Paul Butcher said the local players would have another great showing at a state championships.

“Last year the Under 16s boys won the NSW Country Championships, and finished fifth in the state at last year’s Under 15s State Championships in Sydney,” he said.

“They are a good chance of being up the top again and winning the NSW Country Championships, and are aiming for the number one spot in the state.

“They have played four trials over the last six weeks against Hunter, Ipswich Grammar, Far North Coast and the Gold Coast as preparation.

“The girls, being at home, are a huge chance of being at the top.

“It’s great having that home advantage playing on the Mid North Coast in front of your family and supporters.”

Coffs Harbour based players in the Mid North Coast teams. Under 16s Boys: Jem Harper. Fraser Ororke. Jax Mackay. Tom Masters. Ewan Baker. Taj Butcher. Darcy Cruickshanks. Jack Harrison. Maddox Bird. Peter Hammond. Lennox Donavan. Kden Carter. Lachlan Atkinson.

Under 16s Girls: Maddie Porter. Madelyn Vanderwalt. Savannah Martin. Mikaylah Miller. Sienna Anderson. Aliyah Wells. Jaime Lind. Aria Matthews. Savannah Stephens. Imani-Capri van Hamond. Lacey Gibson. Emisson Charnock. Rose Gibson. Halo Campbell. Ava Mila.

By Aiden BURGESS