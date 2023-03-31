Composting Workshop to be held at Stuarts Point

STUARTS Point Hall has become quite a busy community venue and beyond the regular meetings and events, on Wednesday 5 April Kempsey Shire Council, in collaboration with Midwaste, are offering ‘A Beginners Guide to Composting’.

The session will be run from 1pm to 3pm, outlining the ‘do’s and don’ts’ of converting household food scraps into nutrient rich compost, valuable for your gardens, both the veggie patch (or pots) and ornamental floral plantings, and an important practice in utilising an ‘at-hand’ resource that reduces household waste.

Book your spot at ksc.pub/compost or call on 6656 3210.

By Jen HETHERINGTON