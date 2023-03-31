Nambucca Lions get behind the Nambucca Valley Parkinson’s Support Group

THE Nambucca Valley Parkinson’s Support Group, a team of dedicated volunteers focused on providing assistance to sufferers of Parkinson’s Disease, received a massive boost this week when the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads presented them with a cheque for $5000.

The Nambucca Valley Parkinson’s Support Group meets regularly to provide support, advice, leadership and social interaction for those with Parkinsons and their families.



This active group of sixteen members who, through lived experience, help others learn how to live with Parkinson’s, a condition that affects over 70,000 people in NSW alone.

Those with Parkinson’s present with motor symptoms such as tremors, rigidity and slowness of movement.

“While symptoms worsen as people age, there are many symptoms, referred to as invisible symptoms, occurring much earlier in life before people are even diagnosed such as depression, anxiety, sleeplessness and around 27 other symptoms,” Parkinsons Nurse Vince Carroll said.

News Of The Area asked the President of the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads, Grahame Beatton, why they decided to donate this generous amount to the Nambucca Valley Parkinsons Support Group.

“Former Lion, the late John Mills OAM, was a great man who was heavily involved with the Nambucca Valley Parkinson’s Support Group and our Lions felt very strongly that we should continue John’s good work in some way and decided to raise money for them,” Grahame said.

“Our members also know that this money will be utilised locally and set about raising it with energy and determination as we are all very proud of what the Nambucca Valley Parkinson’s Support Group does in our community.”

President of the Nambucca Valley Parkinson’s Support Group, Jenny Zirkler, said, “This donation makes members of the group feel appreciated and supported by the community and without funds like this being raised we would not have such crucial services like a Parkinson’s Nurse able to come down from Coffs Harbour on a regular basis, we are just so grateful to the Lions for caring so much.”

By Mick BIRTLES