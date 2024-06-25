Council finalist in North Coast Tourism Awards



MIDCOAST Council has been named a finalist in the 2024 North Coast Tourism Awards in the category ‘Excellence in Tourism Services’ for its Barrington Coast destination brand.

This award recognises the innovative practices of the Barrington Coast Visitor Information Centres as it showcases the region, as well as offering an exceptional visitor experience.



The North Coast Tourism Awards are conducted by the peak regional tourism body Destination North Coast.

The Awards have eighteen categories that celebrate tourism business success and recognise growth and entrepreneurship across the North Coast.

Local tourism operator Myall River Camp at Hawks Nest is also a finalist in the 2024 Awards in three categories:

Excellence in Camping, Glamping and/or Caravanning; Excellence in Specialised Tourism; and Outstanding Tourism Employee for the camp manager Maree Milne.

Myall River Camp is hoping to follow their success at last year’s awards where they took home Gold for Excellence in Camping, Glamping and/or Caravanning.

MidCoast Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell, was excited at being named a finalist for the first time in the North Coast Tourism Awards.

“This is an outstanding achievement that again demonstrates Destination Barrington Coast is on the right path,” he said.

“Tourism is such a massive part of our local economy and becoming a finalist in more tourism awards really shows we are continuing to do many things right.”

Winners are announced Thursday 1 August at the awards ceremony being held at Port Macquarie.