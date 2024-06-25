Learn more about becoming a Council election candidate



IF you’ve ever considered representing your community as a MidCoast Councillor, now’s the time to find out more with the nomination period starting Monday, 5 August 2024 and ending at 12 noon Wednesday 14 August 2024.

Every four years the community gets the opportunity to vote for the Councillors that will represent them and make decisions on their behalf.



People from all walks of life can become candidates in the upcoming election. Background and education are not obstacles to applying.

Those who are elected by the community are supported to understand their role through an induction and onboarding program.

A great way to get familiar with the role of a Councillor is by attending or livestreaming a Council meeting.

The next meeting will take place on Wednesday 26 June at 2pm.

Find out more at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/Council-meetings

Council will also hold a local information session for potential candidates so they can talk to current Councillors and learn what it’s like to be a MidCoast Council Councillor.

There will be two information sessions held, both at the MidCoast Council Customer Service and Administration Centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree.

The first one is on Monday 15 July at 3.30pm, and the second will be held straight after the Council meeting on Wednesday 24 July at 5:30pm.

Light refreshments will be provided.

There are 128 local government councils in NSW.

Each council represents a local government area.

The NSW Electoral Commission will be conducting the elections for MidCoast Council on Saturday, 14 September 2024 for the election of Councillors.

Voting is compulsory at all NSW local government elections.