CWA supporting centenary of the Nambucca Heads Railway Station

ON 3 December this year a significant historical milestone will be celebrated when the Nambucca Heads Railway Station turns 100 years old.

In the months ahead News Of The Area will be reporting on the special activities that will be taking place at the Station on the day, however one community group is getting organised early to support the historic occasion.



The Country Women’s Association Nambucca Valley Evening Branch, who will be responsible for refreshments at the centenary event, held a jam making day last week at the Valla Community Hall to ensure that the scones they produce for the centenary celebrations will be well covered.

In keeping with the historic nature of the centenary event, the Treasurer of the CWA Nambucca Valley Evening Branch, Anne-Maree Jolly, told News Of The Area, “We wanted to do things the way the CWA might have done it when the Railway Station actually opened so, rather than use store bought jams, we decided to make jams using traditional techniques.

“Our timing has also been good as there is so much fresh citrus available in the area at the moment, giving our jams an actual local flavour.”

The CWA Nambucca Valley Evening Branch meets at 6:00 pm on the second Tuesday of each month at the Macksville Ex-Services Club.

By Mick BIRTLES