It’s official: The Watt Creek Cycleway is open

AFTER almost 20 years from concept to completion, the Watt Creek Cycleway linking Macksville and Nambucca Heads was officially opened on Sunday 10 September.

A large crowd descended on the base of the Nambucca Heads RSL Club Carpark on Sunday to be a part of the event that formally proclaimed the completion of infrastructure that is considered by many as a great asset to the lifestyle of residents in the Nambucca Valley.



Built by the Nambucca Valley Council, with majority of funding coming from the NSW Government, the route of the cycleway extends from Ferry Park, Macksville to the RSL Carpark, Nambucca Heads.

In her address to officially open the Watt Creek Cycleway, Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban said, “The completion of the cycleway is the culmination of many years of hard work by so many people and I am very proud of the Council staff who have been behind this project for several years.

“An idea that started as lobbying by some Nambucca Valley doctors 20 years ago who were adamant that a cycleway would ultimately improve the health of residents has finally been realised and it is just so satisfying now to travel along Giinagay Way and see a lot of people riding and walking between the two towns.”

Representing the Office of Member for Oxley Michael Kemp, Ms Jemma Pepper said, “The Watt Creek Cycleway is a great example of what can be achieved when different levels of Government work together for the good of the greater community.”

The official opening took on a very festive atmosphere thanks to the Nambucca Valley Rotary Club and was celebrated with a community bike ride organised by the Nambucca Valley Rotary Club and the Macksville Amateur Cycling Club, the Nambucca Valley Cycle Club, ShoreTrack and Wheelsmith Cycles of Macksville.

The Nambucca Valley Council’s Road Safety Officer Kelly Green was at the opening ceremony on Sunday and told News Of The Area, “Having this resource that provides cyclists and pedestrians with a dedicated space greatly reduces the risk on that stretch of road however I stress that there are some shared path etiquette points that riders should adhere to.”

On shared paths, bicycle riders must keep to the left (unless it’s not practical).

Give way to pedestrians: this means slowing down and even coming to a stop if necessary.

Keep to the left of any oncoming bicycle rider.

Riders of skateboards, foot scooters and rollerblades must keep to the left (unless it’s not practical) and give way to all other pedestrians.

By Mick BIRTLES