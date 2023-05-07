Event explores pathways to Nambucca Valley youth employment

REGIONAL Development Australia Mid North Coast (RDAMNC) and local high schools hosted a Nambucca Valley youth employment event last week.

The ‘Work Pathways for Young People’ event brought together parents, employers, service providers and schools to support young people to secure employment.



“This was a really important event for both Nambucca Valley young people and their families, and for local employers who give our young people a start on their career journey,” said Kerry Grace, CEO of RDAMNC.

“There is a lot of information and support out there for both parents and employers, but it can be hard to find, complex and overlapping between different levels of government.

“We hope that by bringing all the different groups together in one room, we were able to facilitate new connections that will help Nambucca Valley young people find and keep good local jobs.”

A number of service providers, including the Nambucca Valley’s ShoreTrack, were on hand to provide details about their programs.

ShoreTrack co-founder Jill Ashley said they provide “programs which focus on developing young people’s skills and confidence through hands-on project-based activities while linking them to industry and community-based mentors”.

Jasper Goldthorpe is one such local who has benefited from ShoreTrack support.

“I left school last year and struggled a bit getting into work,” Jasper said.

“ShoreTrack has been very supportive in getting me into a Certificate 2 Rural Operations, and work experience with Macksville Motors and Autocare, and I absolutely love working there,” said Jasper.

Laura Peisley, a Career Development Manager from Career Tools, was the event’s keynote speaker.

Informative panels were also offered on preparing young people for work and how to connect with employers.

“One of the issues I have observed in youth employment is the disconnect between schools and industry, both sectors want to connect but speak a different language,” said Ms Peisley.

“A combination of facts and data about career pathways, like that delivered by schools, in combination with experiential and emotional information such as that given by parents and employers, is necessary to fully engage young people in their career pathways.”

For more information contact Sara Runciman from RDAMNC on 0409 580 741 or at media@rdamnc.org.au.

By Karen GRIBBIN