Nambucca Valley medical professionals raise awareness of heart disease

MACKSVILLE Medical Centre and Hibiscus Medical Rooms are raising awareness of heart disease as part of Heart Week (1 – 7 May).

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Australia, with a person dying every half an hour, according to the Heart Foundation.



More worrying is that two thirds of at-risk people ignore their symptoms.

There are many types of heart disease and a lot are often preventable.

So how can you prevent heart disease?

“By eating well, regular exercise, avoiding smoking and going to see a doctor regularly – which is important if you have diabetes, high blood pressure or cholesterol issues – you may reduce the risk of heart disease,” advises Doctor Sangita Khobragade from the Hibiscus Medical Rooms in Nambucca Heads.

“A heart health check takes less than thirty minutes and could save your life.

If you are 45 years, or over, or over 30 years, and of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent, a Health Heart Check is recommended.”

Both the Macksville Medical Centre and the Hibiscus Medical Rooms have decorated their offices to promote heart disease awareness, entering the annual Heart Foundation creative display competition held in medical facilities nationwide.

“If our office display encourages just one person to think seriously about their health and book a heart check-up it will be a great week,” said Casey Shorter, Practice Manager.

You can contact the Macksville Medical Centre on 02 6568 1155 or the Hibiscus Medical Rooms in Nambucca on 02 6568 6569 for an appointment or book online at MacksvilleMedicalCentre.com.au.