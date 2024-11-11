Hogan says Labor Bill an ‘attack on free speech’



THE Member for Page Kevin Hogan, has slammed proposed laws that he says will give the government extraordinary powers to regulate speech and decide what is classed as misinformation.

Mr Hogan says Labor’s “Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2024”, is “an attack on free speech”.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This is the most dangerous Bill that has been introduced to Parliament in decades. It has no place in Australia,” he said.

“Already I am getting calls, letters and emails about the Albanese Government’s planned laws.

“Imagine if this was in place during the Voice debate, when Labor labelled any view it didn’t like or agree with as ‘misinformation’.”

The Government said the proposed changes would increase the transparency and accountability of major digital platforms and their responses to seriously harmful misinformation and disinformation.

Search engines, social media platforms, news aggregators, web forums, dating sites and podcasts with interactive features are among those that would be regulated under the Bill.

Enforcement would be through the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA), which would have the power to issue formal warnings, remedial directions and infringement notices.

ACMA could also apply for injunctions and civil penalties.

Misinformation is described as incorrect or misleading information that is spread through error or ignorance.

Disinformation however, is deliberately and maliciously spread, often for political or financial gain.

The inflammatory social media posts shared in the wake of the Bondi and Wakeley stabbings earlier this year are examples of the harm it can cause.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the government’s intention was not to stifle freedom of speech, but to keep Australians safe.

“Following public consultation… revisions have been made that carefully balance the public interest in combatting seriously harmful misinformation and disinformation, with the freedom of expression that is so fundamental to our democracy,” she said.

Unlike other Western democracies, Australia does not have freedom of speech or freedom of expression enshrined in the Constitution, but there are certain protections available under international treaties and common law.

Mr Hogan is concerned that further restrictions will lead to censorship.

“Digital platforms don’t care about the free speech of Australians, but they do care about their profits.

“So, they will censor large amounts of material to avoid the risk of fines.

“The provisions of the Bill are extremely broad and would capture many things said by Australians every day.

“Left-wing academics, scientists and artists are all exempt from the proposed rules.

“But if an everyday Australian said the same thing, or if they disagreed with the academic, it could be deemed misinformation.

“It’s hard to believe that a government in any democracy would put this forward.

The Bill has been referred to the Senate Environment and Communications Legislation Committee.

Its report is due by 25 November.

By Mike HELY