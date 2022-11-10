Kim Churchill and Jason Lowe take Bowraville on an acoustic adventure

LAST Friday at the Bowraville Theatre an appreciative audience was taken on an unforgettable acoustic adventure when two of the nations most impassioned singer/songwriter/instrumentalists, Kim Churchill and Jason Lowe took to the stage.

As Kim Churchill’s special guest, Jason Lowe performed first and had the capacity crowd mesmerised by every note he played on guitar, lap guitar and piano.



Jason’s intriguing explanations of the motivation behind each song added to the audience experience, particularly his tale of a chance meeting with Joni Mitchel in the Canadian wilderness and the profound effect meeting one of his idols had on his creativity.

When Kim Churchill joined Jason on stage to play harmonica it set a theme that permeated through-out the evening and the love and mutual respect these artists have for each other seemed to spill over into the atmosphere of the evening, making the gig even more special.

By the time patrons took their seats for the second act the connection with the irresistibly likeable Kim Churchill was well established and a respectfully appreciative audience were focused intently on every word and chord only to explode with applause at the end of each song.

Kim’s peaceful vibe and his obvious gratitude toward his own life and circumstances comes through in his music and lyrics, making it impossible not to smile with him during the performance.

His ability to strip back his tracks like ‘Second Hand Car’ and ‘Please Come Home’ on stage and somehow make them sound just as luscious as the studio version is indeed a special gift.

Almost as if providing a reward for their attentiveness, Kim Churchill cheekily invited everyone to dance and finished the set with some powerful rocking blues that rose to another level when Jason Lowe cut in with his slide guitar.

This concert is the second of six events at the Bowraville Theatre presented by Archive Mid North Coast, who’s program is designed to refresh and liven up the theatre, to provide opportunities for touring and local musicians and to bring accessible and inclusive music events to this regional community.

Archive Mid North Coast’s Sara-Jayne Prince told News Of The Area, “We will soon be announcing the third event on the program and we are sure audiences will continue to enjoy the amazing performances here in the beautiful Bowraville Theatre.”

By Mick BIRTLES