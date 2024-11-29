Macksville student attends NSW Schools Constitutional Convention



MACKSVILLE High’s Andrew Sheridan visited NSW Parliament on 5 November, joining other students from across the state for discussions about democracy and the constitution.

Andrew’s visit came as part of the 30th annual NSW Schools Constitutional Convention, which provided 100 year 11 students the chance to take part in engaging workshops that encouraged critical thinking.



Andrew was selected to attend after composing an essay on the importance of legislative change.

A motivating keynote address from Professor Anne Twomey, Professor Emerita of the University of Sydney, kicked off the event.

Ben Franklin MLC, President of the NSW Legislative Council, welcomed the students and praised them for their eagerness to learn.

“It’s wonderful to welcome such a diverse group of students, and particularly those travelling from far and wide, including Goonellabah, Griffith, Mungindi and Narooma to be with us today and share their voices,” Mr Franklin said.

“We must nurture their enthusiasm and ensure these remarkable young people have every opportunity to shape our shared future.”

Andrew said a highlight of the trip was the inspiring keynote from Professor Twomey.

“I was impressed by her speech about the balance between the right to protest versus the rights of others,” he said.

Of the experience overall, Andrew said, “It’s not every day you have the opportunity to meet a group of like-minded students.”

By Andrew VIVIAN