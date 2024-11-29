Macksville TAFE NSW student heading to WorldSkills in 2025



MACKSVILLE TAFE NSW student Luka Barnes, 19, is ‘sewing’ seeds of success in the Australian fashion industry after winning a place in the WorldSkills Australia Fashion Technology Regional Competition.

Ms Barnes is now eligible to represent the North Region in the national competition in Brisbane in 2025, where she can pit her design and sewing skills against people from around Australia.



Success in the national competition could open the doors for her to compete on the global stage in Shanghai in 2026.

“I am so excited and grateful to have this opportunity to compete in WorldSkills,” Ms Barnes told News Of The Area.

“It was a bit stressful, but now I’ve had the experience, I will be able to bring that to the next round.

“I really just enjoyed it for what it was, so to get a medal and be able to compete in the national competition is such a great bonus.

“This has just topped off a great year.

“It’s been wonderful to finish high school and be able to study fashion and follow my passion in my hometown.”

Ms Barnes, whose grandmother inspired her love of sewing, continues to be inspired to create her own designs.

She will graduate with her Certificate III in Apparel, Fashion and Textiles at the end of this semester.

“I am passionate about joining the fashion industry, and doing this course has helped me learn so much about the different options and pathways available.

“My teachers were so supportive and really encouraged me,” she said.

TAFE Apparel, Fashion and Textiles teacher Deborah Hatley said of the event, “We are so proud of all our students who took part in the competition, it’s a wonderful experience to test their skills and work under pressure.

“We give our students as many of these hands-on experiences as possible to help them graduate ready to confidently take on a role in industry.

“This medal and chance to compete at national level is a real testament to Luka’s design and fashion skills, the competition in the group was extremely tight.

“This will also be a great inclusion on her resume once she graduates,” Ms Hatley said.

By Andrea FERRARI

