Annual Christmas tradition to return to Macksville Park



THE Salvation Army’s annual Carols by Candlelight event will be held on Sunday 15 December at Macksville Park.

From humble beginnings 37 years ago, when a small group of guitar-playing Salvation Army Nambucca River Church members letter-box-dropped to invite locals who wanted to sing some carols, the much-loved event has grown so big that it is now held on the nearby football oval.



These days the line-up for the evening includes performances from local schools, dance troupes and community organisations and draws crowds of more than 4000 people.

The event is free but attendees are invited to leave a donation at the gates with all proceeds going back into the community through the Salvos’ welfare programs.

“It’s a marvellous night for our whole community,” Salvation Army Minister Grant Sandercock-Brown told NOTA.

“Thousands of people gather to enjoy Christmas traditions and each other’s company and it seems like the whole Valley is there,” he added.

Organisers say they couldn’t host the Carols every year without the support of many volunteers and local businesses.

These include 30-40 Salvation Army members who will man the gates or serve drinks from the coffee station.

The event’s biggest commercial supporter is Macksville Mitre 10, who have sponsored the Carols for the last nine years.

For the past two years Bridge Café manager Ali and several staff members have volunteered their time to serve coffees at the event.

“The Salvos do so much for the community, and I like to give something back,” Ali told NOTA.

“I always go there with my family anyway and it’s not much to give an hour of your time to help out in this way,” she explained.

Every year local sheep’s milk business Rivervewe brings a petting zoo, giving young and old a chance to pat their sheep and lambs.

The big guy (Santa) will of course make an appearance from his Christmas cave and the team from Pearson Fireworks will light up the sky in their spectacular fireworks finale.

The night promises to be jam-packed full of live performances from local talent including Di Coomes, the St Patrick’s Primary School Choir, Bluebird Support Services, Milli Mason, Jasmine Sutton and The Valley Line Dancers.

By Ned COWIE