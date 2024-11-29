Rachel Burns receives prestigious volunteer award



ON Thursday 21 November cultural institutions from across New South Wales gathered at Paddington Town Hall to celebrate the 2024 IMAGinE Awards.

At this year’s event, which recognises excellence in exhibitions, community engagement, and accessibility initiatives, Rachel Burns of the Nambucca Headland Museum received the prestigious Volunteer Achievement Award.



The award is formal recognition of her exceptional work in organising the Nambucca Heads Railway Station Centenary event in December 2023.

Her leadership brought together the community for a remarkable day-long celebration that drew over 2,000 attendees.

She secured vital funding, coordinated stakeholders, and even authored a book on the history of the local railway.

Her efforts resulted in community focus being placed on the history of the Nambucca Valley, the Nambucca Headland Museum’s profile being dramatically raised, and earned Rachel the title of Nambucca Valley Council Citizen of the Year 2024.

Ever humble, Rachel claims to be a little embarrassed by all the attention.

“I was very happy to receive the award but it really represents so many volunteers, in fact hundreds over the decades, who have worked so hard to preserve the history of our district,” Rachel told News Of The Area.

“My work is just layered over the top of their wonderful efforts and I am grateful they have provided such a rich foundation which we are able to keep adding to.”

The IMAGinE Awards, hosted annually by Museums & Galleries of NSW, provide a platform to celebrate the creativity, inclusivity, and resilience of museums, galleries, and Aboriginal cultural organisations across the state.

“The IMAGinE Awards continue to celebrate and champion the extraordinary efforts of our cultural sector,” said Brett Adlington, CEO of Museums & Galleries of NSW.

“The work recognised this year reflects an inspiring commitment to creativity, inclusivity, and community impact, strengthening the cultural landscape of New South Wales and enriching the lives of our communities.”

By Mick BIRTLES