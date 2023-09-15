Matt Hockings on track to ride 1000 km for RUOK

SCHEDULED to arrive at the Nambucca Plaza at 12:30 pm last Sunday, favorable weather and road conditions assisted Gold Coast man Matt Hockings to arrive at Nambucca Heads one hour early on his epic ride for RUOK.

Supported by the Lions Club of Nambucca Heads and Ritchies IGA, Matt paid a visit to the Nambucca Plaza to meet with local people and raise awareness for mental health challenges in the community.



Well on track to meet his goal of being in Newcastle on 14 September, which is RUOK Day, Matt Hockings told News Of The Area, “So far the ride has been going well and I have met many great people along the way, some who are keen to engage in the conversation about mental health and some who have their own mental health challenges, what I call ‘a dark shadow.”

At the Nambucca Plaza to show his support for Matt was Ritchies IGA’s Regional Manager, Dean Dobson, who added, “The Ritchies Team are proud of Matt as he is an employee of IGA at the Gold Coast and our staff are proud that of what Matt is doing for raising mental Health awareness and they love that he is a part of the Ritchies IGA family.”

The Lions Club of Nambucca Heads were there to meet Matt and had a sausage sizzle on hand for visitors to the Nambucca Plaza, particularly those who had come to have a chat with Matt.

Lions Bill Shepherd told News Of The Area, “We think what Matt is doing is important as it can help those who may be struggling with a mental health issue to start a conversation and ultimately get some help and support.”

By Mick BIRTLES