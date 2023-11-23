Nambucca Valley’s ten schools contribute performers to Showtime concert Macksville High hosts Showtime concert



ON Thursday evening, Macksville High School hosted ‘Showtime’, an event featuring 650 student performers and crew from Nambucca Valley’s ten public schools.

Over 1000 people made up the audience in Macksville High School’s stadium.



The concert featured only students, no adults, in a line-up that included performances from kindergarten-age children right through to Year 12 students.

The show’s musical director, Matthew Gilbert, music teacher and Deputy Head of Nambucca High School, had just one day including one dress-rehearsal to pull together a spectacular concert which, by the account of many present, was “amazing!”.

“The focus was the children,” Anthony Buckley of Nambucca Primary School told News Of The Area.

“No adults were to be on stage – it was all about the children.”

All of the music was live, and all the musicians were students.

Of special note was the Nambucca Heads High School Band, whose lead singer was thirteen-years-old, and the average age was just fifteen.

“They did a fantastic job, all night,” raved Mr Buckley.

Students from Bowraville Central, Macksville High, Macksville Public, Nambucca High, Nambucca Primary, Eungai Primary, Medlow Primary, Scotts Head Primary and Stuart Point Primary schools performed to the delight of their large audience with a grand finale showcasing a combined schools’ choir performance of ‘I am Australian’.

The concert is a NSW government funded event and tickets were sold at $10 an adult, available at the door.

Showtime has been a fixture of the Nambucca Valley for seven years but during the COVID period it was not possible to keep it running.

2023 is the first year it has been the full-scale event it was in the past and the audience and performers couldn’t wait to get back into it.

By Ned COWIE