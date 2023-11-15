Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary wins at NSW Tourism Awards

THE Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary has won gold in the prestigious ‘Tourism Attraction’ category of the NSW Tourism Awards.

Port Stephens Holiday Parks Section Manager Kim Latham attended the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of the Koala Sanctuary, Port Stephens Council, and the very special koala population that call Port Stephens home.



media@newsofthearea.com.au

“On behalf of all koalas, and especially ours in Port Stephens, we graciously accept this award that will continue to highlight the plight facing all koalas in Australia today,” said Ms Latham.

“Winning this prestigious award will further spotlight the tireless conservation and preservation work that is undertaken everyday by our passionate and loyal Sanctuary staff,” she continued.

The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary now goes on to represent NSW in the ‘Tourism Attraction’ category at the Australian Tourism Awards in early 2024.

The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is a partnership between Port Stephens Council, the NSW Government and volunteer care group Port Stephens Koala Hospital.

Its focus is on the conservation and protection of local koala populations.

A decade ago koala population numbers in Port Stephens were in the thousands, but today, they’ve dwindled to the hundreds.

Ongoing financial support is vitally important to support population growth for the threatened species.

The Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary is open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).

For more information about the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary visit portstephenskoalasanctuary.com.au.